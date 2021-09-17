The global pandemic and lockdown that followed impacted travelling abroad for many, but with more countries opening up and with the government giving regular travel updates, the opportunity to jet away this October is finally here.
With more green list countries added, that don't require quarantine upon return, many of us are now dreaming of some half-term sunshine and have been left asking, where is hot in October and most importantly, where can I fly to from Belfast International airport?
Here are the 8 best places to fly to from Belfast International Airport in October.
1. Madeira
Affectionately known as the, "Garden of the Atlantic," Madeira is made up an archipelago of four islands off the Northwest coast of Africa. Thanks to its location, Madeira enjoys a summer climate, all year round, with highs of up to 24°C in October. Featuring a six mile long beach, there are plenty of opportunities for scuba diving or boat trips. The city of Funchal is also not to be missed, explore quaint streets, busy nightlife and top it all off with a ride on the island's famous street toboggans - the best way to get around!
2. Malta
The ideal destination for a relaxed beach holiday, Malta enjoys highs of 24°C in October, making it just right for exploring the many sites it has to offer. Benefiting from being located in the Mediterranean Sea, Malta enjoys the warmest water sea temperatures in Europe, making it the perfect place to enjoy water sports. Armier Bay, Golden Sands Beach and Paradise Bay beach are all firm favourites for seeking some peace and relaxation. Whilst the city of Valletta boasts the Grand Harbour and a striking waterfront that is the ideal place to while away an evening people watching.
3. Cyprus
With an average high temperature of 27°C, Cyprus offers you some of the warmest weather in Europe this October. This idyllic island, is located off the south coast of Turkey and is known for sandy beaches, adventurous water sports, family-orientated fun and ancient historic ruins including a Roman theatre.
4. Majorca
A firm favourite with sunseekers, Majorca offers average high temperatures of 23°C, making it the ideal destination to catch some rays this half-term. Spend your time lounging around the pool, enjoying some of the best sandy beaches in Europe or taking in the spectacular architecture of the old city of Palma.