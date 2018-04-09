A £50k funding boost secures new 300-seat stand for St Peter’s GAC

St Peter’s Gaelic Athletic Association (GAC) is to build a new 300-seater stand at its Lurgan pitch, thanks to funding help from the ‘Alpha Programme’.

A £50k cash boost will mean a number of projects can be achieved at the popular gaelic club.

St Peter’s GAC is a well-established community hub that provides a wide range of facilities and activities for its 430 members, the wider community, local schools and other sporting organisations.

The £50k funding package will be used to enhance spectator facilities with a 300 person stand as well as transform unused spaces within the grounds into wildlife areas. This new development phase adds to the club’s existing offering of a gym, social facilities, boxing hall, youth club and nursery.

Introducing the new spectator stand will significantly increase opportunities for larger sporting events and the club is also aiming to hold a number of film screenings and concerts once work is complete.

Match funding from the Club will be used to create a wildflower meadow complete with bird and bat boxes.

The Alpha Programme, now in its 10th year distributes funding through the Landfill Communities Fund to a range of community led and biodiversity projects within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn. Alpha Resource Management developed the programme in 2008; it is a waste management and green energy company within the Lagan Group.

Richard Rogers, who oversees the Alpha Programme added; “We are delighted to support St Peter’s GAC in their ongoing efforts to provide top class sporting and community facilities for the people of Lurgan. We hope that the new stand, alongside the environmental improvements, will be another big boost to their activities.”

Niamh- Anne McNally from Alpha Resource Management says; “Over the last decade we have supported 148 projects with £5.07m investment. This funding continues to play an important role in bringing local areas and towns together in a unique mix of community and environmental projects. It is fantastic to see that a wide range of projects from all sections of the community have innovative and ambitious plans for their area. We look forward to seeing all seven projects flourish and grow with this support.”

Applications for next Alpha Programme funding close on Friday 20th April 2018. Contact Gralphaprogramme@groundworkni.co.uk.