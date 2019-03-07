A man and his dog rescued from Lough Neagh

A lifeboat crew rescued a man and his dog from Lough Neagh after their boat lost power.

HM Coastguard received an emergency call out just after 6pm last night.

Lifeboat crews from Lough Neagh Rescue were tasked to the 27ft fishing vessel with one person on board with his dog.

It is understood the boat had lost power and was drifting towards the eastern shore of the lough.

The boat was located and a tow line connected. The lifeboat towed the vessel to Carn Quay on the western shore.

“Upon arriving at the Carn Quay the vessel was safely moored and the crew handed into the care of the awaiting Lough Neagh Coastguard Rescue Team,” said a Lough Neagh Rescue spokesperson.