ABC Council issues telephone numbers to support local teens caught up in Cookstown tragedy

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has issued a list of important support numbers for local youngsters caught up in the Cookstown tragedy.

A bus load of 47 teenagers left Lurgan on Sunday, and while all returned home on the bus, many suffered serious trauma after the horrific incident which saw three young people lose their lives.

Teenage victims of the disco horror

Connor Currie (16), from Dungannon, Lauren Bullock (17), from Donaghmore, and Morgan Barnard (17) from Dungannon died in the crush at around 9.30pm on Sunday at the Greenvale Hotel.

Some of the young people have been speaking about the trauma they have suffered having witnessed the crush and also having been caught up in the crush.

ABC Council’s Head of Community Development Seamus Mc Crory issued an urgent statement this afternoon.

“Many of you may already be aware that, on Sunday 17th March, three young people tragically lost their lives at a disco at the Greenvale Hotel. We are aware that some of the young people living within our Borough may have been present at this event. We would like to ensure that anyone who has been affected by this tragedy receives the necessary support therefore we have contacted the Education Authority who have advised that there is a designated officer in place to provide support and advice to Principals in supporting these young people.

· NIACRO Family Support Hub can provide advice and support to young people living in the Craigavon & Banbridge areas- 028 3833 1186 Ext: 4024

· The Southern Health & Social Care Trust have advised to contact their centralised number- 0800 7837 745 where individuals will be signposted to an appropriate service.

· Helplines Network provides contact details for a range of Northern Ireland based helplines, offering free information and advice and are available at www.helplinesnetworkni.com

· Talking Therapies Well-Mind Support Hub offers advice and support on a range of issues that can impact on mental health and wellbeing. You can ask your GP for details or contact the Hub directly at wellmind.hub@southerntrust.hscni.net about a referral.

Other helplines that can provide advice and support are:

Lifeline- 0808 8088 000

The Samaritans- 116 123

Childline- 0800 1111

Family Support NI- 0845 600 6483