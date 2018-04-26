ABP sign up to plastic reduction pact

Local meat processor, ABP, has announced its inclusion as a founding member of the UK Plastics Pact, an initiative launched by sustainability experts WRAP.

This is a unique collaboration which brings together businesses with the UK Government and NGOs to tackle the scourge of plastic waste.

All of ABP’s beef and lamb processing sites across the UK. including its Lurgan and Newry sites, will be involved in the initiative.

They will be part of a powerful collective of 42 businesses including major food, drink and non-food brands, manufacturers and retailers right through to plastic re-processors and packaging suppliers to make a commitment to the Pact.

The aim is to hit a series of ambitious targets by 2025 including the elimination of unnecessary single-use plastic packaging and for 100% of plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable.

The immediate focus for UK Plastics Pact will be on identifying the priority projects that will deliver greatest impacts in the short and long term, such as overcoming barriers to increasing the amount of recycled content used in new packaging, developing reusable packaging and working with partners to overcome the issue of un-recyclable black plastic.

ABP Food Group is a recognised industry leader in sustainable practices and environmental initiatives.

The company recently achieved quadruple accreditation from the Carbon Trust in recognition of the progress it is making in reducing its environmental impact. The Carbon Trust Standard is the world’s leading independent certification of an organisation’s impact.