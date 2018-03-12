Adjournment in dog death case

A bail application for a man alleged to have bludgeoned Sparky, an 11-month-old pup, to death before putting it in a microwave did not go ahead last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Kyle Keegan, Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, who appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog on February 3 this year.

The case had been listed for a bail application but his solicitor said he was ‘unable to advance it this morning’ and asked for an adjournment.

He indicated that an application may be made on Friday, March 16.

A woman, believed to be an animal rights activist, who was at the first hearing when Keegan was charged sat in the public area.

This time she was wearing a T-shirt with the slogan ‘RIP Sparky’ on the front.