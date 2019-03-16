Admitted assault on police constable

A man with a relevant previous record pleaded guilty to public order offences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Gary Aidan McConaghy (33), Downshire Avenue, Lurgan, was charged with assaulting a constable on February 9 this year. He was also accused of disorderly behaviour at Dingwell Park and Taghnevan Close in Lurgan on the same date.

Defence solicitor, Siun Downey, entered pleas of guilty and said her client had a relevant record.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said obviously the defendant didn’t get a long enough prison sentence last time. She adjourned the case until April 10 for a report.