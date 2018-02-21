Admitted drink drive offence

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 53-year-old woman admitted a drink driving offence.

Ruth Williamson, Moss Road, Loughgall, is charged with driving with excess alcohol in her breath at Grange Road, Portadown, on January 8 this year.

Her solicitor indicated that she would plead guilty to the charge.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, noted that this was Williamson’s third conviction in a five year period.

She adjourned the case until March 14 to obtain a pre-sentence report.