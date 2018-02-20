Admitted having cocaine

An 18-year-old man was given community service last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for having cocaine.

Glenn McKeown, whose address was given as Pinebank, Craigavon, admitted unlawful possession of the class A drug on July 29 last year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said that on this occasion his client tried to ‘act the big man’ and was very foolish.

He added that this would be a ‘one-off’. He was a hard working young man.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant was reasonably well educated and should know better.

The judge said she would take into account he had no previous record and imposed 120 hours community service.