Admitted having knife on street

A 54-year-old woman has admitted having a knife with her in a street in Portadown on August 13 last year.

Pamela McRobert, whose address was given as West Street, Portadown, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She is accused that on August 13 last year she had in a public place, Union Street, Portadown, an article with a blade or point, a knife.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said a plea of guilty could be entered in this matter.

He added that there had been difficulties with members of her family.

Mr Downey said social services had been involved and she now had accommodation in Lisburn and she was in a much better place.

A sign language interpreter was in court to help the defendant.

The case was adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.