A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 38-year-old man admitted a shoplifting offence.

Bruno Garcia, whose address was given as Victoria Street, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to theft of meat and goods to the value of £101.83 belonging to Sainsbury’s on August 7 last year.

The case was adjourned until July 11 to obtain a pre-sentence report.