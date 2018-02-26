Admitted to driving while disqualified

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 26-year-old woman admitted two charges.

She was Orlaith McDaid, Waringhall Place, Lurgan, and she is accused of driving while disqualified and not having insurance at Bachelor’s Walk in Portadown on January 24 this year.

Her solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, said she would plead guilty to the charges.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that in light of the driving while disqualified charge she would need a pre-sentence report.

She adjourned the case until March 21 to obtain a report from the probation service.