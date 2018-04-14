Admitted unlawfully possessing cannabis

Sentencing of a 25-year-old man at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a drug offence had been deferred until a county court matter is settled.

Kristian McVitty, George Street, Lurgan has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis on June 28 last year.

His barrister told last Thursday’s sitting of Banbridge court that he was in breach of two suspended sentences and these had been activated.

He explained they were appealed to the county court where sentence was deferred until August.

This is to allow a psychological report and a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The case was adjourned until September 6.