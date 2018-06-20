Adventurous souls sought for Donard walk

The Southern Area Hospice are calling on adventurous souls to sign up for their Annual Donard Day Challenge which takes place on Saturday August 18, 2018 in association with main sponsor, CRASH Services.

Walkers will set off from the Slieve Donard Car Park at 10am to begin their ascent of Northern Ireland’s Highest Peak. There will be qualified guides on hand to lead and offer plenty of encouragement along the way. After the walk participants can look forward to light refreshments in Hugh McCann’s.

Anne Mac Oscar of Southern Area Hospice Services thanked CRASH Services for their support and called on people to sign up saying “Southern Area Hospice Services has a fundraising target of £2.6 million for 2018 and events such as this one are so important in helping us to achieve that. Donard Day promises to be a challenging, yet rewarding experience for all participants, and we would encourage as many people as possible to sign up and join us.”

For further details contact Anne on 028 30251333 or email macoscara@southernareahospiceservices.org.