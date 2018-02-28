Advice at safe and healthy event

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is giving older people the opportunity to get sound advice on staying safe and healthy at a ‘Keep Safe Keep Well’ event.

Taking place on Wednesday March 14 from 10.30am – 2pm in Craigavon Civic Centre, the event will highlight services and organisations available to help people aged 60 and over.

With stands from a range of organisations and guest speakers sharing advice on topics such as protection against abuse, scams, nuisance callers as well as signposting to information on transport options and planning for the future, attendees will benefit from a wealth of information.

With limited availability, book your place by contacting Pat Prunty on 028 3752 9600. Tickets are limited to two per booking and group bookings are not available.