Air ambulance and fire crews attend serious co Armagh crash

The Air Ambulance and the fire crews attemded a serious crash in Co Armagh this morning.

The Plantation Road between Gilford and Lurgan has been closed in both directions between the Ballynagarrick Road and the Manse Road.

One of two cars badly damaged in a crash between Lurgan and Gilford

The incident happened shortly before 9am.

A blue car and a while Audi were involved in a collision.

Fire crews helped cut people from the vehicles.

The NI Ambulance Service was in attendance as was the NI Air Ambulance.

Plantation Road Lurgan Photo by Google

Motorists are advised to stay away from the area and diversions are in place.