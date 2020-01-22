Air Ambulance called as two injured in fall at NI factory

Two men have been taken to hospital after an incident at a Co Armagh factory.

The NI Air Ambulance was called at lunchtime after the men fell from a height at ABP Meats, a meat processing factory in Lurgan's Annesborough Road.

NI Air Ambulance

It is understood one of the men suffered broken bones and another a head injury. Both were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Manager of ABP Meats Seamus Kenny said two men working with contractors on the new amenity being built at the factory were injured.

He said the Health and Safety Executive have been informed and an investigation will be taking place.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 13.17 on Wednesday 22 January 2020 following reports of an incident at Annesborough Road, Lurgan.

He said: "NIAS despatched two Emergency crews, One Hazard Area Response Team and two Rapid Response Paramedics to the scene.

"The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Craigavon Area Hospital."