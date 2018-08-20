Air-tastic park to open in October

Some gravity defying fun is on the way to Craigavon, with a new trampoline park to open in the autumn.

Air-tastic, a leading Northern Ireland trampoline park operator, is opening a new trampoline park in Craigavon in early October at a cost of £750,000 and creating 30 new jobs.

Reviewing the plans and lending a helping hand are Jessica Banks (left) and Felicity Ingrey (right)

Located in Marlborough Retail Park at the former B&Q building, the trampoline park includes a 16,000 sq ft trampoline park, café and birthday party rooms.

The trampoline park will feature numerous fun zones and activities including a large quantity of interconnected trampolines, slide tower, giant airbag, gladiator beams, foam pits, hang tough rings and ball zones for games of dodge ball, basketball and aeroball to name but a few. It will be gravity defying fun for all the family.

As well as the main trampoline park for those aged five and over there is a special play zone for 3-4 years olds. And if you have younger children there is a soft play area for babies and toddlers.

Sharyn Ingrey, Area Manager for Air-tastic commented: “We are very excited to be bringing Air-tastic to Craigavon and we can’t wait to open!

“Our state of the art trampoline park is a destination for the entire family, whether you’re six months or 60 years of age there’s something for everyone. And it’s an ideal venue to host birthday parties and school or group outings.”

Air-tastic currently has two trampoline parks, located in Bangor and Cork, with a number of other Air-tastic trampoline parks planned to open in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in due course.

For further information on Air-tastic and the Craigavon trampoline park opening visit www.air-tastic.com or search Air-tastic Craigavon on Facebook.