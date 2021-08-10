So concerned for her welfare were police that they issued a photo of Kirsty Knox with a plea on social media to help find her.

A spokesperson said: “Police are becoming concerned for the welfare of the pictured missing person, Kirsty Knox.

“Kirsty is 22 years old, with brown/blond shoulder length hair.

Kirsty Knox.

“She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with pink scarf.

“Kirsty has links to the Lurgan, Craigavon and Belfast areas.

“If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1836 of 08/08/21.”

-

-

Craigavon housing estate getting £1.1m makeover Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.