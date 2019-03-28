Almost Home Animal Rescue given £1,000 boost towards new cattery

Almost Home Animal Rescue has been awarded a £1,000 donation from Vodafone UK.

The charity collected the Vodafone Community Connection Award after the store team in Craigavon chose the deserving cause.

Launched in 2014, Vodafone’s Community Connection Awards have already made a difference to more than 170 local communities across the UK. Selected by local Vodafone staff and aimed at supporting local causes with a £1,000 donation, the awards have been used to help fund everything from new equipment for soup kitchens and day centres for the elderly to helping people with disabilities take part in sporting activities.

Almost Home Animal Rescue helps neglected and abandoned animals and works to educate the public in the care and treatment of animals. With their current cattery at capacity and a huge demand to house stray cats, the £1,000 award will help fund the building of a new cattery which will house 35 cats and have a separate area for kittens.

For further information on the awards http://blog.vodafone.co.uk