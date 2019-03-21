An online Book of Condolence opened by ABC Council

An online Book of Condolences for the Cookstown victims has been opened by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

ABC Lord Mayor Julie Flaherty said it was important that the public could join the outpouring of grief after the tragedy in Cooksown where three people tragically died at Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown on St. Patrick’s Day.

Lord Mayor Councillor Julie Flaherty

“Our prayers are with the grieving families and friends of Lauren Bullock, Morgan Barnard and Connor Currie, and indeed the wider community that has been deeply affected by this terrible tragedy.

“I know that a number of young people from our borough were also present at the event, with some injured on the night and many left traumatised.

“Having lived and worked in Cookstown myself and knowing the people of this area, I know they will rally around and throw their arms around the families and teenagers affected. Our young people need support, and we need to be looking out for each other at times like this.

“With this in mind I have decided to open an online book of condolence to allow the public and especially young people who were there to leave a message of sympathy.

“This may only be a small gesture but may provide an outlet for our young people to express their feelings, and perhaps provide some comfort in the months ahead for the families of those who lost their lives.”

The book of condolence can be found at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/condolence