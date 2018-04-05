An amazing family woman and successful businesswoman Anna Bailie sparkled her way through life.

Her death on Wednesday, 21st March 2018, brought widespread sorrow to her family and many friends.

She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Lurgan Hospital after a short illness.

Anna was a member of the Cafolla family, who have been serving their famous ice cream in Lurgan for over 120 years.

She worked in the Carnegie St shop and it was while working in the café that Anna met John Bailie, who would later become her husband.

John was always taken by Anna’s dark Italian looks and her beautiful way.

The childhood sweethearts eventually got married and spent the most amazing 42 years together, as best friends and soul mates. They truly adored each other.

Anna and John had five children, Anthony, Gemma McVeigh, John (sadly deceased), Stefan and Carla Murray. She has eight beautiful grand children, the newest addition, Stefan’s newly born son Luan, whom she met for the first time in the final hours before her passing.

Anna absolutely doted on her grandchildren. She loved having the cupboards bursting with sweets for the grandchildren. Family and home were central to Anna’s life and she loved ensuring her home was decorated to perfection.

She loved to cook and her famous pasta sauce recipe was a top secret. Although it is rumoured that the secret was half the time more to do with the fact that she didn’t know what she was putting in it herself, just whatever was close to hand or in the fridge at the time, but it always turned out beautiful.

Anna loved fashion, makeup and beauty and would spend hours happily shopping around for all the latest trends.

Anna and John had been lucky enough to travel and see the world together. Never being one to travel light, she often brought an extra suitcase (or three) with her wherever she went.

Not only was Anna an amazing family woman, she was also a very successful businesswoman. John and Anna owned businesses, which employed over 100 people.

Anna’s warm, caring nature meant she loved running their Belfast Nursing Home, Orchard House, which they owned for over 25 years.

Another passion they shared was horse racing and they were fortunate enough to have had runners at both Cheltenham and the Grand National.

Anna was also a woman of great faith and had a great affinity to Padre Pio. Anna’s Aunt, Florrie Cafolla brought home a cross blessed by Padre Pio from one of her trips to Italy. This cross has travelled throughout Ireland and further afield bringing great comfort and healing to the ill.

She relied on her faith throughout her life, to bring her and her family through tough times.

No times were harder for Anna than following the passing of her beloved son John. It was during this difficult period in her life that Anna kept reminding everyone that wee John was now an angel in heaven.

So down to earth and full of life and fun, Anna was always up to mischief and loved keeping people going in the most innocent way as all her many friends will agree.

The large numbers of people who visited her home and attended the funeral reflected the high esteem in which Anna and her family are held.

Fr Colm Wright officiated at her Requiem Mass and a warm and humorous homily was a fitting respite for a loving happy life lived with friends and family.

She will sparkle her way into heaven just as her personality sparkled so brightly here on earth.

Anna was the beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Anthony, Gemma McVeigh, John (deceased), Stefan and Carla Murray and grandmother to eight grandchildren.

She was the daughter of the late Nandino and Delia Cafolla and dear sister of Joe (jo-jo).

Her funeral was from her Francis Street home to St. Paul’s Church, Lurgan followed by interment in St Colman’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.