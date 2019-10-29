Another crash at notorious Co Armagh accident blackspot

After another accident at the notorious accident blackspot near Portadown, an MLA says it is ‘very worrying’.

In the latest accident two cars were involved with some occupants injured.

Ardress Crossroads near Loughgall (photo courtesy of Google)

The PSNI said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle traffic collision in the Summerisland Road area of Loughgall this morning. There were no serious injuries reported.”

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin spoke of his concern that despite multiple warning signs highlighting the junction, vehicles continue to fail to stop and collide with oncoming traffic.

“Firstly I wish those involved in this latest collision a speedy recovery from any injuries. This has been a constant source of concern for residents who live in the vicinity of the junction and indeed for regular users of the road who feel at risk.

“There have been many discussions and meetings on site with Transport NI officials, residents and public representatives and also a lot of additional signage and warnings installed. This has included recently the introduction of a speed limit, yet still the collisions continue, it really is a worrying issue.”

He said he would raise this again with Transport NI and ask what other measures can be introduced to help ensure people stop at the crossroads. “The introduction of ramps to physically slow traffic should be fully assessed as an effective intervention to help stop these now routine collisions occurring.”