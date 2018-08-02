Antaine presents BBC Gaeilge’s Digicheol - a new digital music show

Lurgan native and presenter Antaine MacAoidh is to press the start button on Digicheol (digital music) - a new four-part BBC Radio Ulster series featuring some of the most intriguing digital music around.

Kicking off on Wednesday August 15 at 7pm the BBC Gaeilge show will feature chill-hop, future funk, synthwave, chiptune and video-game influenced tunes.

Antaine, a cellist in the Irish Videogame Orchestra, which plays only compositions from computer games, will treat listeners to the best sounds emerging from this new musical genre.

“The series looks at music that has grown and developed online or through video games,” says Antaine. “In the first three programmes, I look at genres (chill-hop, future funk, synthwave and vaporwave) that have come into their own on the net, with their own huge followings and online communities. In the fourth and final programme, I focus on music from video games and how it is influencing music generally.

“With a lot of the music I play during the series, no one will have ever heard of the artist, or perhaps even remember them after I play a track because the music can be very ethereal in a sense – music that you can enjoy without having to build an ego or personality around because it’s just pure sound.

“Digital music producers hail from all over the world and the majority of pieces will have emerged and developed through online platforms, so there’s no true place the tracks come from.

“In each show, I also provide some context and background to each piece – and have picked a selection of pioneer tracks and some new content too – so I hope it will give listeners a good idea of what this music is about and get more people interested in this exciting new genre.”

“I grew up listening to Brian Mullen’s Caschlár, which plays a wide range of world music, and it’s great to do something in a similar vein, but for ‘digital natives’ like myself.”

Roisin Kelleher, Assistant Editor, BBC Gaeilge said: “Digicheol is part of a BBC-wide strategy to serve the needs of younger audiences and reflect changing media consumption patterns and technology.”