"Anyone missing a goat?" ask PSNI

A 'homeless' goat, found wandering the roads for the past four months, has been named Billy by the PSNI.

Police said they had been alerted to the goat, which appears very dirty and unkept, and have placed Billy into temporary accommodation.

PSNI round up homeless goat

The goat, found wandering the Birches area of Portadown, Co Armagh, has long dirty white hair and a remarkable set of horns.

The PSNI said: "On Sunday we had a first in our careers - rounding up a goat.

"Billy as he is now know in the office has been wandering around the roads in the Birches for the past four months and appears to be homeless.

"We have placed Billy into temporary accommodation until his owner can be located.

"If you are missing a goat or recognise who Billy belongs to please get in touch with us on 101 and quote serial 998 23/02/20."