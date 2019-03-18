Appeal after dog bites small child

Police are appealing for information after a small child was bitten by a dog in the Charles Street children’s play area, Lurgan on Saturday.

The dog was described as being of a “staffy or pitbull” breed and white and brown in colour. Two males were seen taking the dog into a dark BMW or Audi and heading off in the direction of Dill Avenue.

Appeal for information

If anyone knows of any information regarding the incident or saw anything between 3:15-3.30pm please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 836 of 16/03/19

Or alternatively contact the dog warden.