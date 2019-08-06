Area near railway line remains sealed off as PSNI deal with ‘suspicious object’

A suspicious object, found close to the railway line at Lurgan, has been described as ‘a mess’ by a civilian who spotted it.

Police officers remain at the scene in Lake St where the area on either side of the railway crossing is sealed off.

PSNI attend a security alert n Lurgan

One person, who saw the ‘device’ said it was found on top of the railway crossing box at around 10am this morning.

It is understood workers, who are currently involved in upgrading the line, were evacuated from the area.

A person who saw the suspicious object described it as a ‘crude pipe bomb which appeared to have been there for years. It was a mess.”

A PSNI spokespersons aid: “Police are currently in the Lake Street area of Lurgan following a report of a suspicious object this morning. A number of cordons are in place at Lake Street, Victoria Street and Antrim Road. There are no further details at present.”