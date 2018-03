An arrest warrant was issued last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 34-year-old man was convicted in his absence of an assault charge.

Joanico Goncalves, Hanover Street, Portadown, was charged with common assault of a female on August 19 last year.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction in the case.

She issued an arrest warrant to have the defendant brought before the court for sentencing.