Asked partner to drive due to foot injury

After she injured her foot a 30-year-old woman asked her partner to drive but he was not insured for the vehicle, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Embalo Adul Correina (22), Obins Street, Portadown, was fined £200 and banned for six months for driving uninsured.

He was also fined £50 for not having a driving licence.

Nuira Suraina Da Costa Gomes (30), Obins Street, Portadown, was fined £200 and given six penalty points for permitting him to drive without insurance.

She was also fined £50 for permitting him to drive without a licence.

The court heard that on November 14 last year at approximately 11.20pm police on mobile patrol in Woodhouse Street, Portadown stopped a car driven by Correina and Gomes was the front seat passenger.

She was the owner of the vehicle and it was insured in her name only.

The driver did not have a valid licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

A barrister representing the defendant said that Gomes had injured her foot and had asked her partner to drive the vehicle.