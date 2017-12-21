Attacked police as he was refused the toilet

When police would not allow him to go to the toilet a 49-year-old man became annoyed and lashed out at them.

Trevor George Buchanan, no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two assaults on officers and resisting police arising from an incident which took place on October 23 this year.

For each of the assaults he was fined £200 while he was fined £100 on the other charge and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that the defendant became extremely aggressive and abusive, clenching his fist.

He gouged an officer, spat in his face, kneed a constable and tried to bite an officer’s fingers.

There were scratch marks on the face of one of the injured officers and he had a bump on the head.

Buchanan’s reply when charged was ‘whatever’.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said there was body-cam coverage of what happened.

He explained that his client was asleep on the settee when police arrived and when he woke up he wanted to go to the toilet.

Mr Monteith said that police said no and as the search took some time Buchanan became more and more annoyed.

He asked several times to go to the toilet.

He added that when the search was over the defendant was allowed to go and ‘the length of the urination showed he was really bursting as it lasted over a minute’.

The solicitor said the body-cam coverage at this stage was less clear but his client accepted he spat and attempted to scratch police.

Mr Monteith added that Buchanan suffered serious injuries to his face and had come out second best.

There were historic matters on his client’s record, he said, and the defendant had no great love of the police.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall told the defendant his solicitor had set out his version of events.

But, she added, this was a serious and prolonged attack on two officers and Buchanan’s behaviour was quite disgraceful.

“You have a violent past and have shown violence to officers but you have managed to stay out of trouble for ten years,” the judge told the defendant.