Aunt praises people of Lurgan after Connor (9) is found

The aunt of a nine-year-old boy who went missing overnight in Lurgan has praised locals for their ‘amazing support’.

Connor Creaney, a pupil at Carrick Primary School, went missing yesterday afternoon in the Shankill area after he told his mum Shirley he was going to the playground.

He was found close to his home this morning.

His aunt, Ursula Murray, said it had been a terrible experience but thanked the police and everyone in Lurgan who helped.

Connor’s dad Terence passed away last year and it had been a distressing time for the whole family.

Terence’s sister Ursula said: “The people of Lurgan often get a bad rap but they certainly pulled through on this. Everyone has been amazing.

“The family would like to thank everyone who supported us through this and the police for their help in searching for Connor,” she said.