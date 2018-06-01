Authorities praised

Transport NI and the Housing Executive have been thanked for their work in cutting back verges across Craigavon.

He said: “I want to thank Transport NI and NIHE who worked collaboratively to cut back the overgrown grass blocking sight lines at key junctions across Craigavon.

“We will continue to monitor this in the weeks ahead to ensure they are maintained and will be asking both the Department and NIHE to schedule these cuts much sooner and more frequently in the Spring and Summer season of next year.

“We have had some complaints re: grass and shrubbery left behind and will raise this.”