B&M off to flying start as it open doors

B&M Lurgan opened it doors at Castle Lane on Thursday last.

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity and they chose the team from, Craigavon Samaritans, who took centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store, alongside the Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Duffy.

In addition to opening the new store, the team also received £250 from the store to go towards the charity.

Store manager, Mark McCann, said: “The new store has been really busy since the doors first opened on Thursday and feedback from customers has been great so far.

“A huge thank you to Craigavon Samaritans who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local communty.”

The former Lidl store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created more than 30 new jobs for local people.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, home ware, pet products, health & beauty and seasonal range.