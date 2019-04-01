Banned from driving on points tot-up

On the tot up points system a 28-year-old man was banned from driving last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Stanislav Vasck, Hanover Street, Portadown, admitted using a hand held phone while driving and having a defective tyre on his vehicle.

The court heard on June 24 last year at 10.10pm the defendant was seen driving from Hanover Street into Meadow Lane in Portadown and using his mobile phone.

He was stopped and it was discovered that his rear side passenger tyre was defective.

Vasck appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offences.

For the use of the phone he was fined £75, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points.

On the tot up system he was banned from driving for six months.

A £75 fine was imposed for the defective tyre offence.