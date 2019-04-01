Beattie ‘disappointment’ at erection of Union flags near hospital

Ulster Unionist MLA has expressed disappointment at the erection of Union and Ulster flags close to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Mr Beattie, who is MLA for Upper Bann, voiced his upset on Twitter this afternoon with a photo of the flags at the roundabout leading to Craigavon Area Hospital.

He said: “I am disappointed that Union and Ulster flags have been erected at the Craigavon Hospital roundabout.

“The PUL (Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist) community have worked hard to develope a workable flags protocol and this - from a couple of individuals - is counter productive.”