Boost for Lurgan playgroup

A playgroup in Lurgan is celebrating after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Taghnevan Pre-School Playgroup are amongst the 89 groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing £714,497 from Big Lottery Fund’s Awards for All programme.

Taghnevan Pre-School Playgroup is using the £9,518 grant to deliver the ‘6 Steps Ahead Programme’. The programme involves parents and families more in their child’s development and also build on their own skills through a series of workshops on social and personal development.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants under the Awards for All programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“Awards for All funds health, education, environment and community projects that help people bring about positive change in their lives, improve health and well-being, develop skills and create safer communities.

“The application process is simple and accessible and shall remain so, making it easy for applicants to successfully apply for small pots of funding that can have such a big impact on local communities and lives.”

Donaghcloney Rural Community Craft Group was also awarded £5,050.