Boy, 8, killed in two-car crash

An eight-year-old boy has died following a crash involving two cars in Co Down.

The incident happened on the Aughnacloy Road near Banbridge around 5.20pm on Saturday.

A man, a woman and a child remain in hospital and are being treated for injuries which are described as serious.

The road was closed for some time following the collision but has since re-opened.

Police have appealed for information.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart, who knows the family concerned, has expressed her sadness at the boy’s tragic death.

She said: “This is a very tragic occurrence on what was a peaceful Saturday evening. It is the second fatality on this road in a number of weeks and is a terrible loss to the family concerned who live within the Lurgan area.

“My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family who have lost their child and also to the drivers involved. Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a child and in such tragic circumstances our hearts go out to them. “