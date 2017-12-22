Bradlee’s family says thanks to those who helped raise £2.6k for good cause

A Moira family has thanked everyone who helped them raise more than £2,600 for the Helping Hand charity, which provides equipment and research funding to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

In October this year, mum Amanda Russell organised a fundraiser for the charity in support of the hospital where doctors saved her son Bradlee’s life after he was seriously injured in a bike accident last year.

Bradlee Russell and his family hand over �2,674 to the Helping Hand charity.

The fall from his bike left 13-year-old Bradlee with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. He had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life.

The event at Leslie Memorial Orange Hall in Broomhedge, along with a non-uniform day organised by Bradlee’s school, Beechlawn, raised the incredible total of £2,674.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended Bradlee’s charity night and everyone who donated prizes and money to help him get such a great total. We’d also like to thank Beechlawn School for organising the non-uniform day, which added to the total,” Amanda said.

