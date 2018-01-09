Brick thrown through pane of glass in door

A 22-year-old man was jailed for a total of five months when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was Johnathon Hall, whose address was given as Gilpin Park, Dollingstown, and he admitted criminal damage to a window on October 7 this year.

The court heard that at 6.20pm a woman living at Flush Place in Lurgan reported that a pane of glass in her back door had been broken by a red brick thrown against the glass.

She didn’t see who did it.

There was CCTV on another address in Flush Place and the defendant was identified throwing the brick.

When interviewed Hall admitted breaking the glass in the back door.

The cost for replacement glass was £200.

Hall appeared in the dock at last week’s court and his barrister said that he was on remand in custody for assault matters.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer pointed out that the defendant was in breach of a number of suspended sentences.

The barrister said his client understood that and that he would receive a custodial sentence.

He added that Hall had considerable problems with mental health, drink, drugs and self harm.

Judge Archer told the defendant he was at the end of the road as far as non custodial sentences were concerned.

For the criminal damage charge he imposed a two month custodial sentence.

He also invoked suspended sentences of three months to run concurrently with each other but consecutively with the two month term making a total of five months.

Hall was also ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.