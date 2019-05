There will be a special D Day 75th Anniversary Commemoration (promoted by the Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion) on Friday, May 31 in Seagoe Parish Centre, beginning at 7.30pm.

Taking part will be the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Lancashire), along with a programme of features, including the history of D Day, Portadown World War Two Veteran’s stories, readings and other features to commemorate this important anniversary.

Tickets, £7 each.