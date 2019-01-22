Broken down police car blocks part of Northway

A broken down police car is blocking part of the Northway in Craigavon this lunchtime.

Officers are making the best of the situation as they await a recovery vehicle.

Broken down police car on the Northway

Writing on Facebook they said: “One lane of the Northway, Lurgan bound side is blocked by a broken down vehicle...recovery on its way.

“Supportive and sympathetic colleagues armed with coffee are not,” they said with the hashtag #Scundered ‍

This is the second time in as many days a PSNI vehicle has needed a recovery truck.

One of the officers admitted that the car which broke down today had around 180,000 miles on the clock