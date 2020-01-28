Buckley calls for lights repairs

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has voiced concerns over the Department of Finance’s failure to allocate money towards fixing streetlights. “My office has been inundated with reports of street light faults across Upper Bann. This issue is a serious, ongoing concern for residents,” he said.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has voiced his concerns over the Department of Finance’s failure to allocate money towards fixing over 8,000 streetlights in the January monitoring round.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “In light of the Minister of Finance’s January monitoring round on Monday, I questioned the rationale behind allocating £1.8m for the replacement of street lighting columns, when there was no allocation to fund the 8,000 streetlights that need repaired across Northern Ireland.

“My office has been inundated in recent months with reports of street light faults across Upper Bann and we have been issued responses claiming that due to budgetary constraints only electrical/structural street lighting issues are being prioritised.

“This issue is a serious, ongoing concern for residents, currently large parts of the province have been left in darkness and it must be addressed urgently.”