Buckley meets USA President Donald J Trump

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence over St Patrick’s Day weekend in the USA.

Mr Buckley travelled to Washington DC, alongside party colleagues, to engage with senior US government figures and departments.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley chatting to USA Vice President Mike Pence

The delegation led by Nigel Dodds MP, engaged in a wide range of meetings with US Government officials, and Departments.

During his visit he was afforded the unique opportunity to meet with President Trump, and Vice President Pence.

Mr Buckley said: “It was an honor and privilege to meet President Trump, and Vice President Pence upon my visit last week. As our two nations embark upon extending the very special relationship in trade and culture, it is vital that NI is placed high on the Washington agenda. I alongside colleagues engaged at the highest level on many issues, most notably the Stormont political deadlock, and Brexit, encouraging them to continue to support NI.

“With the current political stalemate, it is all too important that the unionist voice is heard loud and clear by decision makers in the USA. For 13 months Sinn Fein has disgracefully stood in the way of key decisions impacting on schools, roads and hospitals, it is time the international world heard that message.

“As we in the UK prepare to leave the EU it is vital that we build on our already strong relationship with the USA. NI, and indeed more specifically Upper Bann businesses, and its people have much to offer the US market in the future.

“It is of critical importance that linkages are built with the USA and the DUP will continue to use its influence at both Westminster and locally for the good of everyone in NI.”