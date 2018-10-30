Bullock rescued from river by fire crews

Fire crews and an Animal Rescue Team have pulled a bullock from the River Bann.

Fire crews were called to the river bank close to Churchill Road in Portadown at around 10.37 this morning.

The NI Fire and Rescue sent an appliance from Portadown and another applicance from Lurgan, plus the Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station and the Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle Fire Station

A spokeperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to attend an animal rescue incident.

“Firefighters together with the Animal Rescue Team and Specialist Rescue Team used lines and manual handling techniques to rescue a bullock from the River Bann.

“The animal was unharmed. The incident was dealt with at 12.30pm.”