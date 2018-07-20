Burger King for B&Q site

A new Burger King Drive Thru is on the menu for Craigavon and will open later this year.

The new restaurant will open at the Marllborough Retail Park - the site of the former B&Q which is also bringing the mouth watering prospect of a new M&S food hall and a Starbucks outlet (with another restaurant also proposed for the site).

Making the announcement Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “I’m delighted to announce a new Burger King Drive Thru for Craigavon. Due to open its doors in 2018. More investment, and more jobs in Upper Bann.”