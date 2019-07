A burst watermains is affecting water pressure in the Derrymacash area, a local councillor has said.

Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “There’s a busted water-mains on the Derrymacash Rd (beside Raughlan Meadows). It’s affecting water pressure in the Derrymacash/Derrytrasna areas.

“NI Water are aware of the problem and are hoping contractors will be on site ASAP.”