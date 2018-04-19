Council launches free digital mentoring for local businesses

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has launched a free programme which has been designed to help the growth of local businesses by helping them learn new skills and develop confidence to make the most of the vast digital retail opportunities available.

The Digital Retail Therapy Programme is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and will be delivered by a host of industry experts.

It will include four events giving helpful insights to develop knowledge and skills and a digital mentoring programme providing an in-depth diagnostic audit for businesses of their digital capabilities and 15 hours of free one-to-one mentoring across a range of topics including website and social media marketing, data and analytics, geo-marketing tactics and search engine optimisation.

Lord Mayor Alderman Gareth Wilson said: “The Digital Retail Therapy Programme will allow local businesses to benefit from insightful events and a mentoring programme providing them with invaluable support and guidance.”

For further information about the programme visit www.digitalretailtherapyprogramme.com.