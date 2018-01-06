Dromara farmer gored by a bull

The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it is investigating an incident on a Dromara farm this morning in which a farmer is believed to have been gored by a bull.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesperson said: “The HSE can confirm that they are aware of an incident on a farm in the Dromara area and will be investigating the circumstances.”

Local councillor Paul Rankin, on his facebook page, said he was praying for the Co Down farmer who has been airlifted to hospital.

The NI Air Ambulance was on the scene and landed in First Dromore Presbyterian Church car park.