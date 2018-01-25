End of Payment Service for benefits

Claimants are being warned that the Simple Payment Service (SPs) is ending in March and a bank account will be needed in future.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie urged people to be ready for the change on March 29.

“Simple Payment was a way for people who don’t have an account to collect a benefit, pension or child maintenance payment at a PayPoint outlet with your SP card. They were only available in very limited circumstances.

“However, this way of collecting payments is stopping-for new customers on 1st February 2018 and for existing customers on 28th March 2018.

“The message is that from these dates, you will no longer be paid by the SP method and you will need to move to a bank account, post office, building society or credit union. If you think this will affect you, please get in touch with my office,” said Mr Beattie.