Frustration at lack of housing focus for public meeting

‘Utter frustration’ with the NIHE over a lack of social housing has led to a public meeting this week.

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian said the meeting was called due to allow the public to air their ‘anger and frustration’.

Cllr Haughian said: “There is a sense of utter frustration with the Housing Executive over its failure to deliver social Housing in North Lurgan. Young and old are fed up being told there are no homes for them. It is time to make your voice heard.

“The meeting will allow for people to express their anger and frustration and from there campaign on the streets for housing to be built in North Lurgan. Cllr Haughian said: “Everyone young and old are welcome and I would encourage those waiting on the endless housing waiting list to attend to send a message to the Housing Executive that we will not be treated like second class citizens anymore.”

The meeting is to be held on Tuesday February 12 at 7.30pm in North Lurgan Community Centre.